Assam: Youth Thrashed by Locals, Handed Over to Police in Cachar Eve-Teasing Case

In a shocking case of eve-teasing, an enraged crowd in Katigorah's Lathimara Ferry Ghat, Cachar, Assam, apprehended and thrashed a youth before handing him over to the police on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to reports, two college students were allegedly harassed by Ziabur Rahman and another youth. When two local men intervened, the accused reportedly attacked them with sticks, leaving them seriously injured. While attempting to flee, Rahman was caught and beaten by locals, while his accomplice managed to escape.

Rahman was initially taken to Katigorah Model Hospital but was later shifted to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) due to the severity of his injuries. The injured locals, identified as Hifzur Rahman and Abdus Salam, are also undergoing treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Guwahati: Family Fears Human Trafficking as Two Women Go Missing from Chandrapur