Dibrugarh AASU Files FIR Against Ex-Chief For Swindling Funds

Dibrugarh district All Assam Students' Union (AASU) unit has filed an FIR against former president Abani Kumar Gogoi over alleged financial irregularities. Gogoi is accused of misappropriation of funds given to the unit for a library.
This comes after Abani Gogoi resigned from the position of Dibrugarh AASU president and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently.
According to Dibrugarh AASU, the unit had received funds from Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a public sector undertaking located at Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, for the construction of a library.
However, Gogoi allegedly swindled the funds meant for that. Additionally, he is also accused of collecting money for the demolition of Namrup AASU's old office and the construction of a new one.
Dibrugarh AASU, in the FIR, alleged that Abani Gogoi joined the BJP in an attempt to escape internal disciplinary action by the union against him.
Notably, Gogoi cited personal reasons as he resigned from AASU on August 29. He then joined the BJP in presence of Himanta Biswa Sarma and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi.