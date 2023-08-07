Dibrugarh Municipal Board Launch Eviction Drive To Remove Illegal Shops on Highway

The Dibrugarh Municipal Board has launched an eviction drive to remove the illegal business establishments that have encroached upon the highway in the city.
The drive, which started on Monday, aims to clear the road of the unauthorized shops and vendors that cause traffic congestion and pollution.
The civic body has issued an order that prohibits the opening of any shop on the highway from today onwards.
The order also states that the shop owners and traders who have been evicted will be given designated spaces in other areas to run their businesses. The civic body has said that the eviction drive is being carried out in accordance with the law and with due notice to the affected parties.