Dibrugarh Police Gets Scam Accused Bishal Phukan's Custody For 4 Days

The Dibrugarh district and sessions court has handed mutlicrore trading scam mastermind, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan's custody to the police for another four days. This was after the police produced him in court following the expiration of his earlier custody.
While the police sought Bishal Phukan's custody for seven days, the court only handed his custody to the police for four days.
Earlier today, Jinki Mili, the sister-in-law of actor-influencer Sumi Borah, who is also accused of being an accomplice to Bishal Phukan in the Rs 2,200 crore trading fraud in Assam, arrived at Dibrugarh police station.
This was after she was granted interim bail over the matter which sparked a debate on the laxity shown by public prosecutor. As per reports, the additional public prosecutor hid case-related documents from Makhan Phukan, the public prosecutor which led to him missing the hearing in which Mili was granted bail.
Additional public prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi along with two assistants at the office of the public prosecutor — Brajen Kumar Das and Arup Kumar Deka — were relieved from their position in the aftermath of the incident.
On Thursday, the Gauhati High Court accepted the Assam government's petition to reject the bail Jinki Mili. The Assam government filed a plea with the high court seeking the quashing of Jinki Mili's bail plea. Having accepted the plea, the matter was posted for hearing on Monday.
Notably, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were remanded to police custody after their arrest in the multicrore scam orchestrated by Bishal Phukan.
Borah, an actor-influencer, had close ties to Bishal Phukan and is accused of being an accomplice to his illicit schemes. Phukan has been charged with running a Rs 2,200 crore scam by luring people with the promise of fixed returns on stock market investments.