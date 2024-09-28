Dibrugarh Police Summons YouTubers, Digital Creators in Connection with Online Trading Scam

The Dibrugarh Police have intensified their investigation into the online trading scam involving Sumi Borah, Bishal Phukan, and Tarkik Borah by summoning several YouTubers and digital content creators for questioning.
The scam, which has drawn widespread attention, is being probed under Dibrugarh PS Case No. 352/2024, with charges under multiple sections including Section 316(2)/318(4) of the BNS 2023, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019.
As part of the ongoing investigation, former journalist turned YouTuber Chakrapani Parashar was summoned to appear at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station at 4 PM today. Parashar, who has gained significant popularity as a digital creator, has already arrived in Dibrugarh for the interrogation.
In addition to Parashar, YouTuber and digital creator Aboyob Bhuyan was also summoned by the Dibrugarh Police. Bhuyan took to Facebook to inform his followers about the summons, stating, “I have been asked by the Assam CID to appear for a statement regarding the podcast with Sumi Borah a year back. Here at Dibrugarh police station for the same. I hope speculations over several allegations will come to an end.”
The police have also summoned Himashree Saikia, another YouTuber who had previously faced accusations of promoting blind faith through her podcasts. Saikia's involvement in the case is being scrutinized as part of the broader investigation.
The police are expected to record the statements of the three individuals. Their testimonies are likely to play a crucial role in unraveling the extent of the scam and identifying other individuals involved.
This case has not only implicated digital content creators but is also likely to draw in several senior journalists, popular actors, actresses, and singers from the state, many of whom allegedly maintained close relations with Sumi Borah and engaged in financial dealings with her. As the investigation progresses, more prominent figures in the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.
The names of several such individuals have already begun circulating, hinting at the possibility of a broader network of complicity in the scam. The Dibrugarh Police are expected to continue their inquiries, aiming to bring all those involved to justice.