Self-Proclaimed Healer Apprehended in Assam’s Cachar

Self-Proclaimed Healer Apprehended in Assam’s Cachar
The Cachar Police has detained a man for allegedly pretending to be a self-styled spiritual healer, reports emerged on Sunday.

According to information, a video of the man went viral on social media where he was seen allegedly involved in an indecent act with a woman on riding her of the evil eye.

After the video went viral, the police immediately stepped up action against the man and apprehended him from his home at Katigorah in Cachar on Saturday, sources said.

According to the police, the person has been arrested for taking advantage of the woman. The man is currently under investigation by the police.

