Moving Vehicle Catches Fire in Assam’s Sonari

In a shocking incident, a Mahindra Jeeto vehicle suddenly caught fire while in running condition in Sonari area under Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday afternoon.
As per initial information, the vehicle, after unloading fish in Kakotibari, was en route to Sonari when the fire erupted as the driver tried to restart the vehicle after it suddenly broke down.
The Mahindra Jeeto vehicle, bearing the registration number AS-33-C-0486, was completely burnt down in the fire.
Although, the fire brigades were informed regarding the incident, however, the tenders haven’t reached the spot at the moment.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Abidur Rahman, narrating the incident said, “I bought fish from Sonari and unloaded it in Kakotibari. After returning back, my vehicle suddenly broke down. As I was going to restart again it suddenly caught fire in which I sustained burned injuries on my hand.”
Meanwhile, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.