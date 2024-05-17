Drunk Driver Drags Car On 3 Wheels For 10 Km, Causes Ruckus In Dibrugarh

The driver of a car was caught by angry locals in Assam Dibrugarh after he drove his vehicle, which was missing a wheel, for over 10 kilometers causing ruckus on the streets on Friday.
The Scorpio car, which was running on three wheels, hit various other vehicles as well as several people on the road before the driver was apprehended by the people.
According to the locals, the drunk driver hit a Tata Magic filled with passengers near Barbaruah Road in Dibrugarh injuring several people who had to be rushed to Barbaruah Primary Health Centre for medical assistance.
As a result of the accident, one of the wheels of the Scorpio came off. However, the inebriated driver sped off the scene and drove for several kilometers while missing a wheel to reach a Mahindra dealer.
After reaching the car dealer outlet, the driver pulled up the windows and sat on the front seat for a while, onlookers mentioned. The people who had witnessed him causing the accident earlier got him out of the car and confronted him before handing him over to the police.
On top of that, allegations have also come up against the Mahindra dealer, employees of which reportedly tried to persuade those who captured videos of the incident to delete them.
Meanwhile, the drunk driver introduced himself as Jugal Sonowal. A case has been lodged against him and the police have opened an investigation.