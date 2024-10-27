Drunk Woman Driver Leaves 3 Critical After Multiple Crashes in Assam's Dibrugarh

A shocking incident unfolded in Dibrugarh city as a young woman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, caused multiple accidents along PN Road and near the under-construction Thana Charali flyover on Sunday.
The woman, driving a Hyundai i20 with registration number AS 19E 4127, reportedly collided with several vehicles before her car finally crashed into a shed occupied by local machete and knife makers.
Three people were critically injured in the series of collisions and have been admitted to the hospital for urgent care. Local residents discovered several alcohol bottles inside the woman's car, adding to suspicions of impaired driving.
Outraged by the chaos and damages, a group of local women intervened and confronted the driver until police arrived at the scene.
A team of Dibrugarh police then took control, apprehending the woman and escorting her to the police station for further investigation.