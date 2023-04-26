Enraged With Wife, Assam Man Murders Father-In Law

In a tragic turn of events, an angry husband allegedly murdered his father-in-law following a quarrel with his wife at their residence in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Sepon tea estate located at Assam Trunk road under Moran PS.

Sources said that the accused husband, identified as Suruj Saowra, allegedly attacked and murdered his father-in-law after a heated quarrel with his wife over reasons currently unknown.

The deceased father-in-law has been identified as Nipen Bhumij.

Following the incident, the wife immediately lodged an FIR against Suruj at Moran police station.

The reason behind the escalation is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier yesterday, an elderly man was brutally hacked to death by three of his own sons at Chapar under Dhubri district.

The trio attacked their father with a machete following a brief chase in the area. The deceased father, identified as Sopiyal Ali, was brutally hacked with a machete, leaving him lifeless in a pool of blood.

The incident was reported from Saslapura village in the district.

The trio went absconding after committing the heinous murder, sources informed, adding that the reason behind the escalation was due to a family dispute.