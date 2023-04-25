Father Hacked to Death by 3 Sons in Assam’s Dhubri

In a shocking incident, an elderly man was brutally hacked to death by three of his own sons at Chapar under Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday.

According to information, the trio attacked their father with a machete following a brief chase in the area. The deceased father, identified as Sopiyal Ali, was brutally hacked with a machete, leaving him lifeless in a pool of blood.

The incident was reported from Saslapura village in the district.

The trio went absconding after committing the heinous murder, sources informed, adding that the reason behind the escalation was due to family dispute.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene to assess the situation. A manhunt has been launched to trace three accused, police said.

