Faizan Ahmed’s Body Cremated in Assam’s Dibrugarh

After almost a month since the body of the IIT Kharagpur student from Assam’s Tinsukia district, Faizan Ahmed was exhumed for a second post-mortem, the mortal remains of the student were bought and cremated in Dibrugarh, reports emerged on Sunday.
The mortal remains of Faizan Ahmed were bought to Dibrugarh via train and cremated at Amolapatty Crematorium on Saturday evening.
Interacting with the media, the bereaved mother of the deceased said, “I am satisfied with the steps taken by the Calcutta High Court in connection with investigation of my son’s mysterious death and I am particularly happy that the claim of Faizan committing suicide was nullified by the court.”
“I have complete faith in the SIT formed by the high court that they will investigate the matter thoroughly to reveal the truth of why and how my son was killed by the felons. As the court has allowed conducting narco-analysis test on the suspects, I am optimistic that by July 12 we will get to know who the main culprit is and reason behind the murder of my son. I hope justice will be served to my child soon,” she added.
It may be mentioned that the body of Faizan was exhumed on May 23 following the order of Calcutta High Court to conduct second post mortem on his body. The autopsy report suggested that the IIT Kharagpur student was died due to homicide and not suicide.
After receiving the autopsy report, the Calcutta High Court took significant steps in the investigation of Faizan Ahmed's death. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer K Jayaraman, was formed to probe the case further. The court removed the present Investigating Officer (IO) and granted the SIT the authority to conduct narco-analysis tests on the suspects.