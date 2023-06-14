National

Calcutta HC Forms SIT, Allows Narco Test in Faizan Ahmed's Death Case

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer K Jayaraman, has been formed to probe the case further.
The Calcutta High Court has taken significant steps in the investigation of Faizan Ahmed's death, an IIT Kharagpur student. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer K Jayaraman, has been formed to probe the case further. The court has removed the present Investigating Officer (IO) and granted the SIT the authority to conduct narco-analysis tests on the suspects.

In response to concerns raised after the initial autopsy, the court ordered the exhumation of Faizan's body for a second autopsy, which revealed injuries suggesting a homicide. The court expressed dissatisfaction with IIT Kharagpur's handling of the case and acknowledged the possibility of a cover-up.

Faizan Ahmed's family had alleged that he was a victim of ragging, and the court had previously reprimanded the director of IIT Kharagpur for inaction on a ragging complaint. The court's decision to allow narco-analysis tests on the suspects indicates a significant step towards unraveling the truth.

Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation progresses and new information emerges surrounding the unfortunate death of Faizan, the IIT Kharagpur student.

IIT KGP Student Death: Calcutta HC Orders Kharagpur Police to Include Section 302
