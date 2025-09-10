Financial Irregularities Rock Tingkhang’s Ouguri MV School in Assam

Tingkhang’s Ouguri MV school under the Joypur education block in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has come under serious allegations of financial irregularities and administrative negligence.

According to reports, Headmaster Anil Bhuyan allegedly withdraw funds from the school’s bank account for the current school management committee (SMC). It is alleged that he used the signature of the former SMC president, bypassing the authority of the current president, Bhupen Phukan. As per regulations, any withdrawal of funds allotted to the school requires the joint signatures of the SMC president and the headmaster.

Both the SMC and local residents have accused the headmaster of misappropriating school funds without proper approval. Beyond financial misconduct, allegations also point to serious negligence in the school’s infrastructure and facilities.

Local residents alleged that “We have come to know that he transacts money from the account without informing the committee” students are not being provided with mid-day meals on a regular basis. They claimed that mid-day meals are not provided on Saturdays, and even then, the food is prepared in unhygienic conditions. The school’s toilets and urinals are in a dilapidated state, and there is no arrangement for clean drinking water for the students.

They further alleged that although government schemes and funds are allotted to the school, the headmaster misappropriates the money, leaving the students with nothing.

The SMC president stated that, despite repeated complaints to higher Authorities, no effective action has been taken so far to resolve these pressing issues.

Following pressure from local residents, Headmaster Anil Bhuyan admitted to his wrongdoing. He confessed, “I withdrew funds from the Canara Bank account using cheques signed by the former SMC president. It was a mistake I made, and I will try to return the money spent from the account as soon as possible."

Also Read: PMAY Scam in Assam: Poor Woman’s Fund Stolen By Panchayat Head’s Family