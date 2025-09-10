PMAY Scam in Assam: Poor Woman’s Fund Stolen By Panchayat Head’s Family

A case of fraud has come to light in Assam’s Sribhumi district under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to information received, the husband of a village panchayat head is accused of taking all the house money meant for a homeless and poor woman. He reportedly opened a bank account in her name and transferred the money to his account and that of his sister-in-law.

This case is a clear example of how greed can ruin lives. The husband of Vetarband village panchayat head, identified as Keshab Debnath, allegedly took the full house fund meant for a woman named Chayarani Nath.

The incident was reported from Ramkrishnanagar constituency in the district.

The victim woman had an old, ruined house in the village that was destroyed years ago. Homeless and helpless, she has been living with her daughter. Under the PMAY scheme, she was supposed to get a new house.

But Keshab Debnath allegedly tricked her into signing papers and opened a bank account in her name. After the first installment of Rs 32,500 arrived on March 25, 2023, he transferred it to his own account. The second installment of Rs 48,750 went to his sister-in-law, and the third installment of Rs 48,750 again went into his account.

Even today, the woman is waiting for her house money. When she checked her bank statement, she discovered the shocking fraud. She has now informed the local MLA and filed a complaint with the District Commissioner.

