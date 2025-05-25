Fuel Sales Halt Sparks Public Outrage in Duliajan; IOCL Issues Ultimatum to Dealer

Fuel sales at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) 'A Site' retail outlet in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district, remain completely suspended since May 21, triggering widespread public discontent. The disruption, attributed to internal disputes and management changes within the dealership operated by M/s B.N. Singh, has left commuters and residents grappling with a critical fuel shortage.

In response to the situation, IOCL has issued a stern directive to the dealer, mandating the immediate resumption of nozzle sales by May 24. The Corporation clarified that no prohibitory orders have been issued by the Dibrugarh District Authority and labelled the sales halt as "unjustified."

"The responsibility for maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply lies entirely with the dealer," IOCL stated in an official communication. Expressing serious concern over the inconvenience caused to the public and essential services, the company has warned that further inaction may invite strict consequences.

The crisis has also taken a legal turn. Former AASU general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah was detained by Duliajan Police late Sunday night in connection with a violent altercation at the petrol pump operated by M/s B.N. Singh. Following an FIR filed by a woman, Baruah was transported under heavy security to Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station for interrogation. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

With fuel supplies running dry and public frustration mounting, the pressure is now squarely on the dealer to resolve internal issues and restore normalcy at the earliest. IOCL has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted petroleum availability in the region.

