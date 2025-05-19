Ex-AASU Leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah Detained Over Duliajan Petrol Pump Brawl

Duliajan police on Sunday night detained former AASU general secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah in connection with a violent clash that occurred at a petrol pump in Duliajan. He was subsequently taken to Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station for further questioning.

Baruah was brought to the station under heavy security, and journalists were not allowed to question him upon arrival. He remains in custody as interrogation continues.

Sources confirmed that the detention was based on an FIR lodged by a woman. After undergoing a mandatory medical examination, Baruah remained at the police station for continued interrogation.

The clash in question reportedly involved three groups and resulted in injuries to four employees of the petrol pump. A video of the incident circulated on social media shows Sankar Jyoti Baruah present at the scene. However, according to his statement, he went to the petrol pump to de-escalate the situation and was not involved in any physical altercation. In the video, he is seen attempting to mediate rather than engage in the violence.

Police officials are treating the case seriously, citing the involvement of over 20 individuals and the injuries caused. While Baruah has not been formally arrested, police are yet to provide a final statement on the matter as the investigation continues.

