Full-Grown Leopard Caged in Assam's Dibrugarh, Around 6 Still Wandering

A leopard that had strayed into human habitation in search of food was caged by the forest department at Balijan Pani Era village of Chabua in Dibrugarh district on Sunday.
Several wild animals, including leopards, are wandering freely in and around the Chabua hamlet and surrounding areas, according to preliminary information gathered from local people.
Additionally, it has come to light that the state forest department set up an iron cage yesterday night to trap the wild animals after receiving a complaint from locals.
According to sources, the caged leopard was transferred to the forest office, and following a check-up, the full-grown leopard would be released into the wild.
It is noteworthy to mention that man-animal conflict has been rising in the tea gardens of Assam due to frequent venturing of leopard in the tea garden areas.