Leopard Attack in Assam’s Mariani Sparks Outrage Among Tea Garden Workers

Tensions flared at Sonowal Tea Estate in Mariani, Assam's Jorhat district, amid a delay in providing health care to a tea garden worker who was savagely attacked by a leopard on Thursday.
The injured tea garden worker identified as Suraj Panika sustained grievous injuries on his neck.
According to reports, the unexpected encounter with the leopard took place while Suraj was plucking tea leaves at Sonowal Tea Estate this morning.
He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for better medication. However, delayed delivery in the medical care sparked chaos at the hospital.
It is noteworthy to mention that leopards find ideal hiding places amidst thickset tea bushes and are sometimes involved in unexpected encounters with people. As people move through the dense tea bushes, plucking leaves on the way or spraying insecticides or fertilizers, they may come face to face with a leopard resting in these bushes.