Growth of India Incomplete Without NE States’ Contribution: VP Dhankhar

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the growth of India is incomplete without the participation and involvement of the eight Northeastern states of the country.
Jagdeep Dhankhar landed in Assam earlier today to attend the 21st Convocation ceremony of Dibrugarh University where in his address speech he highlighted the importance of participation and involvement of the eight northeastern states of India.
He said, “The eight states of Northeastern region are truly ‘Ashta Lakshmis’ of India; without their growth, involvement, participation and contribution, Bharat will remain incomplete.”
At the convocation ceremony, the vice president remembers the warriors of Assam who had fought great battles in the history of the state.
Vice President Dhankhar said, “It is great pride that we recall heroic valour of King Prithu Jalpeshwer of Kamrup who defeated Bakhtiyar Khilji, the destroyer of Nalanda University. We also recall with honour the legendary Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan who defeated Mughal armies in the famous Battle of Saraighat.”
He further said, “It is gratifying to note that Dibrugarh University has emerged as a focal point for preserving the linguistic diversity of this region and literary traditions. Preserving our language is very important. This was what we have got from thousands of years. Government of India is doing much in this direction and the work done by this university exemplifies the virtuosity of our culture. Focus on courses in Bodo, Tai and Mising languages is commendable.”
He urged the students to always respect their teachers as “No education can fructify into a good human without facilitation by a good guru.”
After attending the ceremony, Vice President Dhankhar left for Manipur to visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal. He is scheduled to take part in an interactive session with the students and the faculty of the university.