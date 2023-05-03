Growth of India Incomplete Without NE States’ Contribution: VP Dhankhar

He further said, “It is gratifying to note that Dibrugarh University has emerged as a focal point for preserving the linguistic diversity of this region and literary traditions. Preserving our language is very important. This was what we have got from thousands of years. Government of India is doing much in this direction and the work done by this university exemplifies the virtuosity of our culture. Focus on courses in Bodo, Tai and Mising languages is commendable.”