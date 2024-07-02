IAF Rescues Stranded Fishermen in Daring Airlift Op in Assam’s Dibrugarh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday successfully airlifted 13 fishermen stranded on Hatia Ali, a char area in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh district. The fishermen had been stuck since Friday due to rising water levels and extreme river currents.
The rescue operation was launched following a request from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Despite efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Inland Water Transport (IWT) boats, earlier rescue attempts were unsuccessful due to the treacherous conditions.
As the fishermen’s health was at risk of deteriorating, the decision was made to airlift them. The IAF promptly deployed a helicopter for the operation, ensuring the safe evacuation of all 13 individuals.
In a related incident on Sunday, nine SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) personnel were also rescued by the IAF. These personnel had been stranded in the River Siang at Siboguri, Jonai in Dhemaji district after their rescue boat capsized while aiding flood-affected people on a Chapori. High water levels and turbulent currents had prevented further rescue attempts by boat, leading to the IAF's involvement at the request of ASDMA.
The ASDMA has confirmed that the cost of both air operations will be borne by them.
It is pertinent here to mention that the Brahmaputra River has been flowing between 105.06 meters to 105.80 meters over the past five days, surpassing the danger level of 105.70 meters due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, including Siang and Lohit in Arunachal Pradesh. Nearby rivers like Buridehing and Sessa are also above danger levels, exacerbating the flooding situation in the region.