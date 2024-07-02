IAF Rescues Stranded Fishermen in Daring Airlift Op in Assam’s Dibrugarh

In a related incident on Sunday, nine SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) personnel were also rescued by the IAF. These personnel had been stranded in the River Siang at Siboguri, Jonai in Dhemaji district after their rescue boat capsized while aiding flood-affected people on a Chapori. High water levels and turbulent currents had prevented further rescue attempts by boat, leading to the IAF's involvement at the request of ASDMA.