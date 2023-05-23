IIT Kharagpur Death Case: Bengal Cops Exhume Faizan Ahmed’s Body

A team of the West Bengal Police has exhumed the body of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, who was found dead under mysterious conditions in the college’s hostel premises, from a burial ground in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning.
The team of police officers from Bengal’s Kharagpur comprising inspector Biswaranjan Banerjee (investigating officer), Manoj Kumar Singh, Prasanta Burman and Purushuttam Pandey had arrived in Dibrugarh on Monday and exhumed Faizan’s body after an order for the exhumation of his body was passed by the Calcutta High Court in order to conduct a second post-mortem at the Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta stating it was necessary to ascertain if he died by suicide or not.
Bitul Chetia, Dibrugarh additional SP (headquarters), on Monday said, “Two members of the investigating team from the Kharagpur Town police station came to my office today. They then left to obtain the permission of the Dibrugarh district and sessions court for the exhumation. It will be done by a forensics team.”
It may be mentioned that Faizan was a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur. He was found in a half-melted condition in a hostel room at the IIT Kharagpur on October 14.
Faizan was a resident of Assam's Tinsukia and his body was buried at the Amolapatty Kabarstan (burial ground) in Dibrugarh town.
The college administration said the student died by suicide while the family claimed that he was murdered. Faizan's parents filed a writ petition in Calcutta HC, alleging that their son had been killed.