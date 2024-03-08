Jail Supdt Detained After Amritpal Singh's Communication Network Uncovered in Dibrugarh

The Dibrugarh Central Jail Superintendent, Nripen Das was detained by Assam police on Thursday for questioning.
This comes after Assam Police uncovered a major communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly run by radical pro-Khalistan separatist, and a self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh last in February this year.
Amritpal Singh, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader, who was arrested in April 2023, has been accused of orchestrating unauthorized activities and maintaining contact with external elements.
Following this incident, Dibrugarh police earlier registered a case.
Based on this case, the superintendent of the Dibrugarh Central Jail was detained for questioning.
In a previous it was reported that the Indian intelligence sources suggest Amritpal Singh's ties to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his involvement in arming a private militia known as Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). Despite his incarceration, Singh is believed to have continued his activities, prompting a coordinated effort by state and central authorities to crack down on his network.
Further, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that additional surveillance measures were implemented following suspicions of illicit operations within the jail premises. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of various unauthorized devices, including smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and more.
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born January 17, 1993, is known for his radical pro-Khalistan stance and self-styled Sikh preaching. His return to Punjab in September 2022 marked the beginning of a controversial leadership role in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, advocating for a sovereign Sikh state called Khalistan.
The discovery of this communication network inside the Dibrugarh Jail underscores the challenges authorities face in combating terrorism and maintaining security within correctional facilities. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the network and the source of its support, with stringent measures being taken to prevent any recurrence of such activities.
Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), sources said last Wednesday.
According to reports, another aide of Amritpal Singh who was serving jail term has also been admitted to the AMCH.
Sources said that the duo was suffering from several ailments including Epilepsy. They were admitted at the hospital after their health conditions deteriorated earlier on Tuesday night.
Notably, Singh along with other detainees launched an indefinite hunger strike inside the Dibrugarh jail starting October 2023. Their protest is rooted in alleged restrictions on their chosen lawyer's access to them while in custody.