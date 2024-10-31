Must Take Steps To Protect Environment, Says Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, participated in a key meeting organized by the Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday to discuss the Final Master Plan for "Dibrugarh Vision 2045."
During the meeting, Sonowal called for strategic measures to address artificial flooding in Dibrugarh, while stressing the importance of environmental conservation.
Highlighting the city's projected expansion to 391 square kilometers, including numerous water bodies and rivers, Sonowal urged planners to prioritize the protection of these natural resources.
"In the future, the city is likely to span 391 square kilometres, including water bodies and rivers. Our planning should be meticulous, respecting such gifts of nature, as we must take all possible steps to protect the environment. The master plan of Dibrugarh should account for this to ensure sustainable development," Sonowal remarked.
The DDA's vision outlines the city's transformation into a modern, self-sufficient urban center while maintaining its natural and historical legacy. Sonowal stressed the importance of preserving Dibrugarh’s rich heritage as part of its growth strategy.
"Dibrugarh has a rich heritage and history that must be considered as we work towards sustainable development. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is advancing towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. With vast economic potential, Dibrugarh is on a path to becoming a modern, self-sufficient, and sustainable urban centre that offers an enhanced quality of life," Sonowal said.
Sonowal also highlighted government initiatives such as "Waste to Wealth" and "Waste to Energy" as key measures for reducing pollution and managing waste effectively. "We are blessed with a beautiful environment, and we must take scientific steps to address issues like artificial flooding and pollution. Initiatives like Waste to Wealth are crucial in ensuring a greener, healthier Dibrugarh for future generations," he added.