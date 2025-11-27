Oil Company Negligence Sparks Road Blockade in Chabua Village

Local residents and students of Chabua's Rahmoria village in Dibrugarh district staged a road blockade on Thursday in protest against the negligence of an oil company, demanding urgent repair of the badly damaged Oil- Khagori Maijan connecting road.

The stretch, starting near the company’s oil depot in Rahmoria, has deteriorated severely due to the constant movement of the company’s vehicles. Earlier in May, locals had similarly blocked the road, prompting the company authorities to promise immediate repairs. However, no substantial action has been taken so far, triggering renewed outrage.

During the protest, villagers stopped all oil company vehicles from using the road and issued a stern warning: if repairs are not carried out promptly, the blockade will continue indefinitely. Protesters emphasized that the road’s condition not only disrupts daily life but also poses serious safety risks to commuters and local residents.

This public outcry highlights growing frustration among communities living near industrial sites, who accuse companies of prioritizing business operations over public safety and infrastructure maintenance.

