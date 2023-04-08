Assam: OIL Concludes BVL Super League 3.0 in Duliajan

Oil India Limited (OIL) successfully concluded their 5 days BVL Super League 3.0, India’s first grassroots volleyball league, under the aegis of OIL’s flagship CSR intervention ‘OIL Volleyball Mission’ in Duliajan on April 6.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest, Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director, OIL, Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Managing Director, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Ms. Pooja Suri, Independent Director, OIL, Shri Samik Bhattacharya, Independent Director, OIL, Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE, OIL, other dignitaries and players from across the state of Assam.

In his address, Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL, praised the individual efforts of each participant in BVL season 3.0 and encouraged them to pursue the sport and lead the state and nation in the field of sports. Volleyball has been instrumental in uniting players of all ages from across Assam, and this has strengthened the bonds between communities in the region, he added.

After 5 days of intense competition and exciting battles, the finals came to an end on April 6 with 4 teams emerging as the winners under various categories.

In the final match, U-16 category girls, Team Muguria from Bajali district bagged the winning trophy while the team Beseria from Sonitpur district declared winners in the under U-16 Boys.

In the U-12 category, Mikirbheta girls’ team from Morigaon district won while the Bamgaon Boys Team from Biswanath Charaili district bagged the winner trophy.

Later during the closing ceremony, Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL ceremoniously handed over the prizes to the winning teams.