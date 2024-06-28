NF Railway Extends Services of Few Special Trains

* Train No. 05952 (New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru) special will run every Thursday from July 4 to October 31, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 05951 (SMVT Bengaluru - New Tinsukia) special will run every Monday from July 8 to November 4, 2024.

* Train No. 09525 (Hapa–Naharlagun) special will run every Wednesday from July 3 to December 25, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 09526 (Naharlagun-Hapa) special will run every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024.