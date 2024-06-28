NF Railway Extends Services of Few Special Trains

In an initiative to clear the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to continue the services of a few special trains.
According to the NF Railway, the trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, and stoppages.
* Train No. 02525 (Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Terminal) special will run every Friday from July 5 to July 26, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) special will run every Sunday from July 7 to July 28, 2024.
* Train No. 05952 (New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru) special will run every Thursday from July 4 to October 31, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 05951 (SMVT Bengaluru - New Tinsukia) special will run every Monday from July 8 to November 4, 2024.
* Train No. 09525 (Hapa–Naharlagun) special will run every Wednesday from July 3 to December 25, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 09526 (Naharlagun-Hapa) special will run every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024.
* Train No. 09189 (Mumbai Central – Katihar) special will run every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 09190 (Katihar -Mumbai Central) special will run every Tuesday from July 9 to December 31, 2024.
The stoppages and timings of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.