NF Railway Extends Services of Few Special Trains

According to the NF Railway, the trains will run with the existing days of service, timings, and stoppages.
Pratidin Time

In an initiative to clear the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to continue the services of a few special trains.

* Train No. 02525 (Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Terminal) special will run every Friday from July 5 to July 26, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) special will run every Sunday from July 7 to July 28, 2024.

* Train No. 05952 (New Tinsukia – SMVT Bengaluru) special will run every Thursday from July 4 to October 31, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 05951 (SMVT Bengaluru - New Tinsukia) special will run every Monday from July 8 to November 4, 2024.

* Train No. 09525 (Hapa–Naharlagun) special will run every Wednesday from July 3 to December 25, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 09526 (Naharlagun-Hapa) special will run every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024.

* Train No. 09189 (Mumbai Central – Katihar) special will run every Saturday from July 6 to December 28, 2024. In the return direction, train No. 09190 (Katihar -Mumbai Central) special will run every Tuesday from July 9 to December 31, 2024.

The stoppages and timings of these trains are available at the IRCTC website and passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

NF Railway Cancels & Diverts Several Trains for Capacity Augmentation Works
Northeast Frontier Railway
Train Services

