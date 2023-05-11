Released Accused in Dibrugarh SSA Scam Arrested Once Again

One of the accused in financial scam at the Dibrugarh District Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office, Giyas Ali, has been arrested once again on Thursday after the police allegedly released him in connection with the case earlier.
Giyas was earlier arrested with another woman, identified as Dhanti Gogoi, who was accused of transferring Rs. 30 lakhs of IRDF and Gunotsav funds to three personal accounts instead of the actual beneficiaries.
Giyas Ali was employed as an accountant at the accounts department of the District Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan office.
After the arrests, the police produced them before Prosecution Inspection (PI) court, however, later the police allegedly released Giyas Ali while Dhanti Gogoi was sent to Dibrugarh Central Jail.
After his release, the mysteriously release of Giyas Ali was widely criticized over media channels and websites. It was alleged that the police released him under the influence of any influential leader or officer. However, there is no official confirmation of this.
Following the media reports, the police were later bound to arrest him once again in connection with the case and sent him to Dibrugarh Central Jail.