Renowned Author Diganta Biswa Sarma Appointed as Professor of Practice at Dibrugarh University
Prominent author and translator from Assam, Diganta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday was appointed as the Professor of Practice at Dibrugarh University, effective for a year or until further notice.
In his role, Sarma will impart his extensive knowledge of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) to students, fostering an appreciation for the nation's cultural heritage and values.
He will also facilitate the transmission of traditional wisdom across various courses. Notably, Sarma will receive Traveling Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Guest House accommodations, and a lump sum honorarium in accordance with university guidelines.
Additionally, his class allocation will be coordinated with the Department Head and chairpersons of the Centre for Studies at Dibrugarh University.