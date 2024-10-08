Dibrugarh

Sarbananda Sonowal Breaks Bread with Grassroots Workers in Assam's Dibrugarh

Reflecting on the importance of the hard work contributed by the Shramik brothers, Sonowal acknowledged their significant role in supporting the local economy.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, spent time with local rickshaw and cart pullers in Dibrugarh on October 7, interacting with the Shramik brothers and sharing a meal of Poori Sabji.

During this engagement, Sonowal emphasized the commitment of the Narendra Modi government to empower every individual in society through the Antodaya philosophy, which aims for equal development and respect for all.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with them during the vibrant autumn season of Durga Puja, stating, “It has been a privilege to meet all of you today. I relished the opportunity to have Poori Sabji with our Shramik brothers as it replenished memories of my childhood.”

