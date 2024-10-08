Assam's Road Crisis: Is Nitin Gadkari's Oversight Enough to Make a Difference?

Sources indicate that many vehicles become stuck in deep potholes at night, causing traffic congestion and severe inconvenience for passengers. Service roads near newly constructed PUPs at Dagaon, Bagan Tiniali, Sotai, and Hatigarh have also fallen into disrepair, with Google Maps marking these roads in red to warn of their dangerous conditions. There is growing concern that vehicular movement may come to a complete halt on both lanes of this stretch, disrupting connectivity between Upper and Lower Assam.