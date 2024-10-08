Assam's Road Crisis: Is Nitin Gadkari's Oversight Enough to Make a Difference?

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is scheduled to visit Assam on October 21 to assess the progress of ongoing road and bridge construction projects across the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the upcoming visit during a press briefing on October 7, highlighting the review's focus on critical projects such as the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of the national highway and the long-pending Jorhat-Majuli bridge.
CM Sarma revealed that Gadkari has already initiated the re-tendering process for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge, aimed at ensuring timely completion of the project. He also emphasized the urgent need for maintenance of national highways throughout the state.
The 37-kilometre Jorhat-Jhanji section of National Highway 37 has faced significant challenges. Launched in 2015 with a target completion date of 2020, only 45% of the work has been completed so far. Multiple construction firms have had their contracts canceled due to delays, and currently, three firms are managing the project, but their progress remains slow, with only an average of 17% completed.
The delays have resulted in considerable inconvenience for motorists, particularly during heavy rains when the stretch becomes waterlogged. In dry conditions, dust often hampers vehicular movement. Google Maps has now begun recommending alternative routes for travelers due to the deplorable condition of the Jorhat to Jhanji stretch, suggesting paths via Mariani-Amguri or Jorhat-Lahdoigarh-Rajoi-Badulipukhuri, as the direct route through Lahdoigarh-Kakajan-Teok is no longer displayed.
Sources indicate that many vehicles become stuck in deep potholes at night, causing traffic congestion and severe inconvenience for passengers. Service roads near newly constructed PUPs at Dagaon, Bagan Tiniali, Sotai, and Hatigarh have also fallen into disrepair, with Google Maps marking these roads in red to warn of their dangerous conditions. There is growing concern that vehicular movement may come to a complete halt on both lanes of this stretch, disrupting connectivity between Upper and Lower Assam.
Gadkari's upcoming visit follows his earlier assurance during a meeting with Sarma two months ago, where he pledged to personally oversee the progress of key infrastructure projects in the state. In July, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi also met Gadkari in New Delhi, urging him to expedite the four-lane national highway project from Jakhalabandha to Dibrugarh, with a particular emphasis on the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch.