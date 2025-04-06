Sarbananda Sonowal Leads BJP’s 46th Foundation Day Celebrations in Dibrugarh

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday led the 46th Foundation Day (Sthapana Diwas) celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s office in Dibrugarh. Marking the occasion, Sonowal hoisted the party flag and paid homage to the ideological stalwarts who laid the foundation of the party.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister paid tribute to key figures in BJP’s history, stating, “On this auspicious occasion, we remember and honor the visionaries who established the ideological framework of our party—Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, and others whose sacrifices continue to inspire us.”

He highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 as a testament to Dr. Mookerjee’s vision of “One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag,” emphasizing that the BJP remains committed to the principle of “Nation First, Party Second, Self-Last.” He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is forging a strong global identity based on integrity and unity.

Showcasing Good Governance and Development

Sonowal also underscored the BJP government’s commitment to good governance and national progress, citing key milestones achieved under PM Modi’s leadership. “From lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, ensuring sustained peace in the Northeast, and promoting indigenous languages through the New Education Policy to successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and elevating India’s global stature—every step reflects the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment to an empowered, inclusive, and globally respected Bharat,” he remarked.

Call to Strengthen Grassroots Connect Ahead of Elections

With the upcoming Panchayat and general elections on the horizon, Sonowal urged BJP workers to intensify their outreach efforts at the grassroots level. He emphasized the importance of mobilizing party workers to connect with the people and share the BJP’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“As the world’s largest democracy gears up for the general elections, with over 27,000 candidates expected to contest, it is crucial for every party worker to stand united. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s transformation—acknowledged globally by nations like the US, Japan, and European countries—must be conveyed to every citizen. Strengthening public trust and securing a decisive mandate will propel India further towards development and global prominence,” Sonowal asserted.

The event was attended by Assam Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan, BJP Dibrugarh District President Dulal Bora, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) Mayor Saikat Patra, and Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, among other senior party leaders and workers. The gathering reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to its foundational values and its roadmap for the nation’s future.