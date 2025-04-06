‘No Tamil Signatures...’: PM Modi’s Jibe at Stalin Amid Language Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Rameswaram on Sunday, took a sharp dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin amid the ongoing language controversy. He remarked that although he receives several letters from Tamil Nadu leaders, none of them bear signatures in Tamil. If they truly take pride in their language, he suggested, they should at least sign their names in Tamil.

"The government is committed to promoting Tamil language and heritage globally. However, I am often surprised when I receive letters from some Tamil Nadu leaders – none of them are signed in Tamil. If we take pride in Tamil, I urge everyone to at least sign their name in the language," PM Modi stated during his speech.

The remarks come amid a long-standing conflict between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the alleged imposition of Hindi, with the state's latest contention being the New Education Policy (NEP)'s three-language formula. The Tamil Nadu government has expressed concerns that such policies threaten the Tamil language and cultural identity.

Push for Tamil in Medical Education

In addition to the language debate, the Prime Minister urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical courses in Tamil to make medical education accessible to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

"I encourage the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical courses in Tamil so that even children from poor families can achieve their dream of becoming doctors. Our goal is to ensure that Indian students do not have to travel abroad for medical education. In the last decade, Tamil Nadu has gained 11 new medical colleges," PM Modi highlighted.

Centre-Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation Dispute

The Tamil Nadu government has repeatedly accused the Centre of withholding crucial funds, particularly in the education sector, recently claiming that over Rs 2,000 crore has been blocked due to the state's non-acceptance of the NEP. However, PM Modi refuted these allegations, asserting that Tamil Nadu has seen a significant increase in fund allocations under the BJP-led NDA government.

"Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure remains a top priority for the government. Over the past decade, the state's railway budget has increased more than sevenfold. Despite this significant growth, some continue to complain without justification. Before 2014, the annual railway budget for Tamil Nadu stood at Rs 900 crore; this year, it has exceeded Rs 6,000 crore. Additionally, the Indian government is modernizing 77 railway stations, including Rameswaram station," he elaborated.

MK Stalin Skips Pamban Bridge Inauguration

The Prime Minister’s visit also marked the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical sea lift bridge, a crucial infrastructure project for the region. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was notably absent from the event. Addressing a rally in Ooty on the same day, Stalin called on the Prime Minister to provide assurances that Tamil Nadu and other states that have effectively controlled population growth would not face reduced parliamentary representation in the impending delimitation exercise. He urged the Centre to ensure that the percentage of parliamentary seats allocated to Tamil Nadu remains unchanged.