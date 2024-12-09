SBI ATM Guard Shoots Himself in Assam's Dibrugarh, Dies

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday evening when a security guard employed at an SBI ATM allegedly shot himself with his service rifle, leading to his death.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Jiten Saikia, a resident of Enajori Path in the Gandhi Nagar area of Dibrugarh.

According to police reports, Saikia fired a shot at himself, resulting in critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in serious condition but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy confirmed the details, stating, “We have come to know that the individual was suffering from psychiatric-related problems. He sustained severe injuries and passed away during treatment.”

While the exact cause behind the incident remains unclear, police have initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.