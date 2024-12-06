Assam Cabinet Expansion: BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul Expresses Gratitude

BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul, who will be inducted into the Assam Cabinet in the upcoming expansion, expressed his gratitude towards Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Paul stated, "We express gratitude to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma... I am feeling so good. We will work -. He has worked for all the regions and communities of Assam and has done equal development."

On the same day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the state cabinet expansion would take place on December 7. Four BJP MLAs—Prasanta Phookan (Dibrugarh), Kaushik Rai (Lakhipur), Krishnendu Paul (Patharkandi), and Rupesh Goala (Doomdooma)—will be sworn in as ministers at noon.

Chief Minister Sarma shared the announcement on X, stating, "Happy to share that the following colleagues will be sworn in as ministers in our cabinet on 7th December at 12 PM: Prasanta Phookan (MLA), Kaushik Rai (MLA), Krishnendu Paul (MLA), and Rupesh Goala (MLA). My best wishes to each of them!"

Meanwhile, the Assam Cabinet approved several key initiatives aimed at improving the state's infrastructure and education. One significant decision was the ban on the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places across the state. This decision follows the successful implementation of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act passed in 2021, aimed at curbing cattle slaughter.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a project to expand the four-lane road leading to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport into a six-lane road, with an additional allocation of Rs. 116 crore from the state budget. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 474 crore.

In an effort to enhance education, the Cabinet decided to transfer the Sanskrit and Pali Tols from the Directorate of Higher Education to the Directorate of Secondary Education.

Chief Minister Sarma also outlined major development projects set to be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Advantage Assam Summit in February next year, with an estimated worth of Rs. 1 lakh crore. Notable projects include the expansion of Bongaigaon Refinery, the Namrup Fertilizer Plant expansion, the Guwahati Ring Road project, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and the Numaligarh-Gohpur road tunnel. A new Expressway from Guwahati to Barapani, two satellite townships at Jagiroad and Palasbari, and a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang are also part of the upcoming initiatives.

Furthermore, a railway project connecting Guwahati to Gelephu in Bhutan is also on the horizon.

The state cabinet expansion is set to take place on December 7, with significant implications for Assam's growth and development.