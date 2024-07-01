Schools Closed in Assam's Dibrugarh Due to Severe Rainfall and Water-logging

In response to severe rainfall and widespread water-logging, all Government, Provincialized, TG (Tribal Guarantee), Private, and Central schools affiliated with CBSE or SEBA in Dibrugarh district will remain closed until further notice.
This decision was made by Inspector of Schools, Samiron Bora, in consultation with the District Commissioner.
Closure Notification: Inspector of Schools Samiron Bora issued a notification confirming the closure of all educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff amidst adverse weather conditions.
Artificial Flood Situation:
The artificial flood situation in Dibrugarh remains critical. Approximately 60% of the city's areas are affected, with major roads and parts of National Highway 37 submerged.
Areas such as Naliapool, Graham Bazar, Khaliamari, Police Reserve, and Kalibari are completely inundated. Residents are facing significant hardships due to the city's drainage system issues and lack of timely cleaning of drains by the municipal corporation. Additionally, the Brahmaputra River's water level above danger levels has further inundated a vast area along its banks.