Sonowal Celebrates New Year with Elderly Residents at Dibrugarh Old Age Home
Union Minister for AYUSH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, undertook a meaningful visit to an old age home in Assam's Dibrugarh on Monday, where he shared the New Year's Day with the esteemed senior citizens of the community.
Engaging with the residents, he sought their blessings for the upcoming year, expressing gratitude for the guidance he has always received from blessings, affection, and advice.
"Blessings, affection, and advice have always guided me in my life. The blessings and warmth of their (elderly residents) company have always inspired me. After I took their blessings, I wished them a happy new year, paid my respects to them, and prayed for their healthy and long lives,” he said while speaking to reporters.
Acknowledging the commendable efforts of all involved in the old age shelter home, the Union Minister commended their continuous support for the elderly, homeless, and helpless individuals.
Accompanied by Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Sonowal's visit demonstrated a shared commitment to fostering a caring environment for the elderly.
Post his visit to the old age home, Sonowal paid a visit to his native village, Mulukgaon, where he paid homage and showed respect at the sepulcher of his parents. Despite their physical absence, he emphasized preserving the rich value system and sense of purpose instilled by his parents, expressing a dedication to nation-building and purposeful work for the upliftment of his community.