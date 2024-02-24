Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Amazes Spectators at Chabua Air Show

After Jorhat, the skies at Chabua were painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres, grabbing eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station Chabua on Saturday.
The spectacular Air Show was organized as part of IAF’s outreach programme for the benefit of common public.
The team exhibited a scintillating display of precision flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots. Apart from the SKAT display, the spectators also witnessed a mesmerising and thrilling aerial display by various fighter, military transport and helicopters including flypast by the Rafale and Sukhoi-30 MKI.
The Aerobatic Air Display by the IAF’s famous nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team projected professionalism and precision- the two hall marks of the IAF. Students of various educational institutes in the vicinity visited Air Force Station Chabua to witness the performance of SKAT and other modern military equipment of the IAF on display.
Meanwhile, the famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will perform another air show at Air Force Station Tezpur on Tuesday.
The aim of the team is to showcase the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force as well as to instil a sense of patriotism amongst the youth of the country.
Formed in 1996, SKAT is among the very few nine aircraft aerobatics teams in the world and is the only one in Asia.
This, one of a kind team, boasts a history of enthralling spectators with numerous Air Shows across the nation and abroad. The team comprises specially selected volunteer pilots from the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force with a high level of experience and proficiency on frontline fighter aircraft.
A variety of other aircraft which include Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Sukhoi 30 MKI and Rafale will also perform in the Air Show. This event will not only showcase extra ordinary talent but is also an opportunity for the public to witness the dedication and the excellence of the Indian Air Force.
Approximately 5000 people including VVIPs, Defence personnel, their families and students of nearby schools of Tezpur and surrounding areas are expected to witness the aerobatic display.