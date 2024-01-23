Tragic Accident Claims Woman, Infant's Life in Assam's Moran
An infant along with a woman traveling on a motorcycle was tragically killed after being hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle in Assam's Moran on Tuesday.
The woman was sitting behind the motorcycle and had their one-and-a-half-year-old child on her lap when the accident took place. She along with the child was thrown off and killed on the spot.
On the other hand, the husband and their other child sustained grave injuries in the incident. The accident reportedly occurred at Ghatkhati in Moran which falls in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
The deceased woman was identified as one Jyotsna Begum, while the injured husband was identified as Abidur Rahman. He was hospitalized along with their daughter after suffering serious injuries in the accident.
Their condition remains critical, and they are under constant observation. Further details regarding the matter are awaited.