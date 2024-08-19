Two Youths Accused of Molesting Woman in Assam Amid Nationwide Protests

The woman, recounting the incident, told the media, "I came out from my workplace to go home around 8 PM. I had some household things to purchase; thus, I got a bit late, say around 8:30 PM. Meanwhile, a two-wheeler crossed me. I didn’t notice who was riding it, as my focus was on my mobile. The two-wheeler then came towards me from the front and touched me on my chest and also dragged my hand. I sought help from a person to chase them, but didn’t find them. Later, I saw them standing near my home. When my brother and I confronted them, they denied our claims. One of the youth’s elder sister abused me for accusing them."