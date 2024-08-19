Assam Girl Allegedly Receives Threat Similar to Kolkata Murder; Cops Launch Probe

A minor girl from Tinsukia College in Assam has reportedly received threats from a group of 8-10 boys, warning her of consequences similar to a recent high-profile case in Kolkata involving the rape and murder of a doctor.
According to reports, the incident is said to have occurred near ATC Mall and was initially brought to public attention by a friend of the girl through a social media post.
Upon being notified, the Tinsukia Police launched an investigation into the matter. However, according to initial findings, there are significant discrepancies between the details shared on social media and the CCTV footage obtained from the area.
The police have noted that the claims made online do not fully align with the evidence reviewed.
Further investigation is on.