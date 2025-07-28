Assam: Vehicle Carrying Bol Bom Devotees Overturns in Kaliabor, 18 Injured

A vehicle carrying Bol Bom pilgrims overturned near Bamunigaon in Kaliabor under Assam’s Nagaon district, leaving at least 18 devotees seriously injured.

According to sources, the vehicle lost control and skidded off the road, crashing into a ditch along the roadside. The pilgrims were on their way to Hatimurali to collect holy water, having started their journey from Rekapahar's Nijori village.

Local police and emergency services reached the spot soon after the incident and rushed injured to a nearby hospital.

However, 11 of the seriously injured passengers were later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for advanced treatment.

