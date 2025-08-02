Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Meets Eminent Scholar Dr. Nagen Saikia in Dibrugarh

In a gesture of deep respect and admiration, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the residence of eminent scholar, litterateur, and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Nagen Saikia in Dibrugarh. The minister enquired about the health of the celebrated academic and held a wide-ranging conversation with him on various intellectual and socio-cultural matters.

During the visit, Sonowal expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet Dr. Saikia, describing him as a towering figure in Assam’s literary and academic landscape whose contributions continue to shape the moral and intellectual fabric of the region.

“Dr. Nagen Saikia Sir’s philosophy of life and his invaluable body of work have not only enriched our national life but also serve as a lasting source of inspiration for the younger generation,” said Sonowal. “It was a privilege to spend time with him today and to receive his blessings and guidance. His thoughts and counsel have left me deeply inspired. I sincerely wish him continued good health and a long life.”

Dr. Saikia, a Sahitya Akademi awardee and former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, is widely regarded as one of Assam’s most influential literary figures. His decades-long work as a writer, thinker, and educator has left a profound impact on Assamese literature and society.

Sonowal’s visit was seen as a mark of reverence towards a scholar whose voice continues to resonate across generations.

