Assam: Patient Goes Missing from AMCH

A patient went missing from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh causing stir and mystery in the area.
According to sources, the patient, identified as Biman Hazarika, hailing from Moran was admitted at the hospital on December 24 after his health deteriorated.
Last Tuesday, Biman went out from his ward around 3 pm when his wife went to receive reports from the lab.
When his wife came back, she saw that her husband was not at the ward and started to become worried and searched everywhere at the hospital.
Biman was admitted at the hospital after suffering from severe esophageal disease due to which he did not have any food since he was admitted.
His family is worried as to where he might have gone in this condition.
Meanwhile, the family has informed verbally to the authorities of the hospital.
In addition to that, they have also filed a complaint at Barbari Police Station and Khowang Police Station in Dibrugarh.