Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Visit Manipur Tomorrow

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Manipur on May 3 (Wednesday). According to sources, the Vice President who will arrive at the state for a day-long visit, will attend events at two universities of the state.
He will reportedly hold an hour-long interaction programme as a chief guest with the students and teachers of the Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal. He will then head to Manipur University, where he will interact with faculty members and scientists of various institutions, official sources said.
“The vice president is also expected to meet national awardees of handloom and handicrafts/GI tagged products of the state,” an official said.
Furthermore, Vice-President accompanied by Dr. Sudesh Dhankar is also scheduled to visit exhibition stalls during the programme at Manipur University. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will also attend the interaction programme as guests of honour and functional president.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Vice President’s visit, Manipur Police has tightened security in the state.