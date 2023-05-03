Assam: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to Arrive in Dibrugarh Today

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Assam’s Dibrugarh to attend the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Dibrugarh University on Wednesday.
Vice President Dhankhar will reach Dibrugarh University at 11 am today to attend the convocation ceremony, sources informed.
He will first land in Assam and head to Dibrugarh University for the Convocation. He will be alongside Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state Rameswar Teli and Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu at Dibrugarh University.
Vice President Dhankhar will then head to Manipur to visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal. He is scheduled to take part in an interactive session with the students and the faculty of the university.