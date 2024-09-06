Man Held for Brutal Murder of Wife in West Sikkim

A man has been arrested on charges of murdering his wife, following the discovery of her body in a forested area near Baiguney BAC in West Sikkim on September 6.
Hemchandra Rai, 45, the victim's husband, was apprehended this afternoon by the Naya Bazar police after being on the run. He is accused of killing Mira Rai and had reportedly fled the scene following the crime.
The victim, Mira Rai, 47, originally from Negi Basti, Darjeeling, but residing in Baiguney, was found dead with injuries consistent with being struck by a stone. The police were alerted to the incident and promptly launched an investigation.
Nakul Pradhan, Superintendent of Police for Soreng District, confirmed that Hemchandra Rai had been evading capture but was eventually found after a thorough search operation. He is currently in custody at Naya Bazar police station and will appear in court on Friday, where the authorities will seek further remand for continued investigation.
A case has been filed against Hemchandra Rai under Section 103 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing.