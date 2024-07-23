Youth Brutally Murdered Over Goat Theft Allegation in Assam’s Naharkatia

A couple from Nahorkutia tea estate has been accused of brutally murdering a young man, Arjun Bauri, on suspicion of stealing a goat. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Bauri, a resident of the tea estate, was returning home. He accidentally kicked a goat on line no. 17 of the estate, causing the goat to scream.
In response, Anup Gowala, a resident of line no. 17, and his wife, suspected Bauri of attempting to steal the goat. They attacked him with sharp machete, inflicting severe injuries on various parts of his body. Bauri was rushed to Naharkatia Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Following the incident, a heated situation developed at Naharkatia police station, with Bauri's family and locals demanding the strictest punishment for the culprits. Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh, Naharkatia Circle Officer Sharat Gogoi, and Joypur Police Station Officer Uttam Malakar arrived at the scene to manage and calm the situation.
An FIR lodged by Arjun Bauri's father led to the arrest of Anup Gowala and his wife. Naharkatia police are currently conducting a marathon interrogation of the accused to uncover further details about the case.