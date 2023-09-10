Dibrugarh

Assam: Youth Found Dead on Dibrugarh Bypass, Police Suspect Road Accident

According to sources, the police suspect that the youth may have met with a fatal road accident.
In an incident that unfolded at Bokul village in Assam’s Dibrugarh during the early hours of Sunday, the lifeless body of a young individual was discovered lying on the bypass road.

Alongside the victim, an Innova vehicle was recovered at the scene.

However, as of now, the authorities have not been able to establish the identities of both the deceased individuals.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and to identify the victims.

