Separate Road Accidents In Assam Claims Two Lives; Leaves Several Injured

Tragedy struck in Assam’s Numaligarh as a road accident occurred at Kanaighat involving a dumper and a Bolero vehicle.
The collision left the Bolero driver seriously injured, while the dumper driver fled the scene after the incident.
The authorities quickly responded to the situation and rushed the injured Bolero driver to the hospital.
Later, the police arrived at the scene to take control of the situation, seizing both vehicles involved.
In a separate incident in Goalpara’s Dhanubhanga, a horrific road accident transpired at night when a vehicle collided with a Mendipathar-bound bike.
The collision resulted in the tragic deaths of two bikers, with one of the victims identified as Bikas Rabha, while the identity of the other remains unknown.
The vehicle responsible for the collision fled the scene, leaving behind a grim scene of loss and tragedy.
Adding to the unfortunate series of road accidents, Rupohihat witnessed another horrific incident as a vehicle lost control and plunged into a roadside pond.
The Tata mobile vehicle, en route to Nagaon, left both the driver and handyman in a life-threatening situation.
These alarming incidents underscore the importance of road safety and the need for heightened awareness and vigilance on the part of all road users to prevent such tragic accidents.